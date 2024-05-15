Salam Mustapha rejects NDC's call for peaceful power transfer

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer for NPP

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has strongly criticized a recent statement made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, calling it laughable.

Asiedu Nketiah had suggested that the NPP should peacefully hand over power to the NDC.



In response, Mustapha dismissed Asiedu Nketiah's statement, stating, "We haven’t told you that we want peace. In fact, we don’t just like you. Wofa, your balls are not any bigger than mine or us in the NPP hence, this feeble attempt to intimidate is extremely laughable and old-fashioned trick. It’s a classless inferior communist tactic."



Mustapha, in a statement, further emphasized the readiness of the NPP youth, saying, "The youth I lead are prepared for it all. Krukru or krakra, we have it. If I have to drop the last blood in me for Bawumia and the NPP to win this elections, so be it. We will not hand over power to the NDC should the Ghanaian people vote for us again upon our record and campaign. If the NDC believes otherwise, then the whole party lives in a fool’s paradise."



Asserting the NPP’s stance, the Youth Organiser warned, "Wofa, have the best of my assurances that we’re battle ready for 2024. Myself and the stubborn academy forces. Take it from me that if you beat the war drums, we shall dance it for you after all peace is just an option."



Salam Mustapha, known for describing himself as the "giant slayer, tamer of the baby armies, supreme leader of the youth forces, and commander of the Eagles, Lions and Elephants," has vowed that the NPP youth are prepared to defend their party's victory in the 2024 general elections.



Read the full statement below:

“Wofa Asiedu Nketiah,



This quote is attributed to you and widely shared by your party people. Kindly take this as an official stance of the national youth wing of the NPP.



To start with, we haven’t told you that we want peace. In fact, we don’t just like you. Wofa, your balls are not any bigger than mine or us in the NPP hence, this feeble attempt to intimidate is extremely laughable and old-fashioned trick. It’s a classless inferior communist tactic.



The youth I lead are prepared for it all. Krukru or krakra, we have it. If I have to drop the last blood in me for Bawumia and the NPP to win this elections, so be it. We will not hand over power to the NDC should the Ghanaian people vote for us again upon our record and campaign. If the NDC believes otherwise, then the whole party lives in a fool’s paradise.



Wofa, have the best of my assurances that we’re battle ready for 2024. Myself and the stubborn academy forces. Take it from me that if you beat the war drums, we shall dance it for you afterall peace is just an option”.



Salam Mustapha

The giant slayer,



Tamer of the baby armies,



Supreme leader of the youth forces,



Commander of the Eagles, Lions and Elephants,



National Youth Organiser NPP.