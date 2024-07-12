Sale of SSNIT Hotels: Baffour Awuah underestimating the anger of Ghanaians – Ablakwa

Although the NPRA initially halted the process, the minister claimed NPRA has now approved the sale

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah for allegedly disregarding public concerns over the sale of a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City.

Ablakwa challenged this assertion, citing the transaction advisor's critical report on Rock City's preferential payment terms.

He questioned the rationale behind ignoring the advisor's $491,000 assessment, calling the NPRA's approval biased and dismissive of due diligence.



