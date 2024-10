Bishop Salifu Amoako and his son

Source: Ghanaweekend

Elrad Salifu Amoako, son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, is under police guard in the hospital after a fatal accident that killed two girls in Accra.

Elrad, 16 and unlicensed, drove the car.

His parents and a third person have been charged, with a court appearance set for October 30, 2024.



