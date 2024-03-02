Sam George and Prof Manuh clash over motives behind Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill

Professor Takyiwaa Manuh

A fierce debate has erupted among prominent figures concerning the motives behind opposition to Ghana's recently passed Anti-LGBTQ bill.

Emerita Professor Takyiwaa Manuh, formerly of the University of Ghana, finds herself in the spotlight following accusations by Member of Parliament Sam Nartey George.



Sam George alleges that Prof Manuh, alongside others, received financial incentives from LGBTQ organizations to speak out against the bill.



Prof Manuh vehemently refuted these claims, asserting that the Member of Parliament's resort to insults suggests a lack of substantive arguments for the bill.



She contends that existing laws already address concerns about "unnatural canal activities" and child abuse, and she fears the new bill could perpetuate discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Quoting Socrates, Prof Manuh suggests that resorting to personal attacks indicates weakness in Sam George's position. She challenges him to provide evidence for his allegations and asserts her readiness to defend her reputation through legal means.



Meanwhile, Sam George stands by his allegations, questioning the consistency of opposition to the bill despite similar provisions in current laws. The bill, awaiting presidential approval, aims to criminalize LGBT activities and advocacy, with potential jail terms for offenders and legal consequences for promoters.



The nation remains divided over the bill, with supporters emphasizing traditional family values and opponents raising concerns about human rights and discrimination. The fate of the bill now rests on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose decision will determine its outcome.