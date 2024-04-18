Sam Jonah slams Ghanaian media for decline in reportage of Galamsey issues

Sir Sam Jonah

Sir Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has expressed dismay over what he perceives as a dwindling media focus on illegal mining activities, known as galamsey.

Addressing attendees at the launch of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Sir Sam Jonah voiced his disappointment with the apparent lack of attention from the media towards the detrimental effects of galamsey on Ghanaian livelihoods and society.



He raised concerns about the professionalism of media coverage on such a critical national issue, questioning the seriousness with which the matter has been treated by the journalism profession.



Sir Sam Jonah emphasized the need for sustained and concerted action from journalists, lamenting the fading prominence of galamsey in media headlines despite its continued devastating impact on the country.



"I don’t know whether you are exhausted and indeed frustrated by the shameful lack of decisive action from the authorities to your interventions. All I know is that your association’s pen which is your weapon has gone eerily silent on this all important matter. I would have liked to see a more concerted and sustained action from you. Sadly, that has not been the case. Galamsey doesn’t make the headlines anymore and yet the country is experiencing the ravages of this terrible phenomenon every day," he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the health implications of galamsey, citing the rise in birth defects and diseases in areas affected by illegal mining activities.



Sir Sam Jonah urged journalists to remember their purpose, power, and responsibility in addressing pressing national issues, emphasizing the grave consequences of continued silence on the matter.



"What a shame, what a pity! As Journalists the times we live in beckon you to remember your purpose, power and your responsibility. The price of the continued silence is too grave to fathom," he added.