Sam Jonah urges Ghanaian journalists to safeguard Ghana's democracy

Sir Sam Jonah

Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has urged Ghanaian journalists to actively uphold the principles of democracy by fearlessly addressing critical issues affecting the country's governance system.

Speaking at the launch of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, on the theme: "75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Past, Present, and Future", Sir Sam Jonah emphasized the vital role of media professionals as advocates of objectivity, promoters of informed discourse, and defenders of freedom and truth.



Expressing concerns about troubling trends in the national dialogue, Sir Sam Jonah called for a renewed commitment to the principles championed by Ephraim Amu, especially in the current era where democratic values and social cohesion face significant tests.

He encouraged journalists to utilize their platforms to address pressing issues such as perceived politicization of state agencies, encroachments on press freedom, public scepticism regarding the impartiality of the judiciary, and the concerning lack of accountability in public finance management.



Sir Sam Jonah stressed the importance of a free press in upholding democracy, quoting Walter Cronkite, an esteemed American journalist, who said, "freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy."