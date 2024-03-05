Samira Bawumia campaigns for husband at Philadelphia church

Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, made a notable appearance at the Believers Worship Center, populary known as Philadelphia, to advocate for her husband's presidential candidacy.

Accompanied by her team, Samira participated in Sunday worship with the Philadelphia family congregation before taking to the pulpit to address the gathering.



In her address, Samira commended the leader and founder of Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, praising him as a genuine man of God with remarkable grace. She expressed her admiration for his preaching, particularly emphasizing the significance of self-commitment highlighted during the service.

Using the theme of commitment as a segue, Samira urged the congregation to support her husband, Dr. Mahammud Bawumia, who is the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 elections. Her speech, captured in a video, has sparked significant reactions on social media platforms.



