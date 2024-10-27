Samira Bawumia commissions Savelugu NHIS District Office

Samira praised the NHIA's efforts over 20 years

Ghana’s Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and NHIA Chief Executive Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye have inaugurated a new NHIS district office in Savelugu, Northern Region, fully funded by the NHIA.

Samira praised the NHIA's efforts over 20 years and highlighted the government's significant investments in healthcare, especially through the Agenda 111 project.



Dr. Aboagye showcased initiatives like the E-pharmacy project and new mental health benefits added to the NHIS.

He urged a united front to combat illegal charges by some healthcare providers. Additional NHIS offices were also inaugurated in West Gonja (Damongo) and Kpandai.



