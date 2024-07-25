Samira Bawumia donates medical supplies to health facilities in Oti Region

This initiative aims to enhance maternal health and universal healthcare for women and children

Ghana's Second Lady, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, has donated medical supplies to health facilities in Nkwanta North and Biakoye districts in the Oti Region.

The donation, part of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), included medical beds, thermometers, masks, gloves, syringes, and more.



In 2019, she donated supplies worth approximately 500,000 Cedis to nine health facilities in the region. SEHP, a non-profit, focuses on improving lives in underserved communities across Ghana.



