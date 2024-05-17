Samira Bawumia highlights progress in clean cooking solutions across Africa

Samira Bawumia

Ghana's Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, emphasized Ghana's advancements in clean cooking solutions across Africa during a global summit on Tuesday, May 14.

Titled "Making 2024 a Turning Point for Clean Cooking in Africa," the summit aims to build upon ongoing initiatives, such as Tanzania's Africa Women Clean Cooking Support Programme, to provide clean cooking access to women, launched during COP28.



Addressing a panel at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Hajia Samira highlighted Ghana's progress in promoting clean cooking solutions, noting that the country boasts a 40% access rate, with urban areas at 45% LPG access and rural areas at 8%.



She underscored government efforts to enhance access, including the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) to achieve a 70% penetration rate by 2030 and raise rural access to 50%.

The CRM, designed to enhance safety and accessibility, allows consumers to exchange empty cylinders for filled ones at designated points, mitigating risks associated with gas filling in residential areas.



Moreover, Hajia Samira stressed the importance of affordability in adopting clean cooking solutions and urged global commitment and urgency in addressing this critical issue