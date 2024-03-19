Samira Bawumia urges Zongo communities to support Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid

Samira Bawumia at the Zongo Queenmothers and Women Clerics Ramadan Conference

During the Zongo Queenmothers and Women Clerics Ramadan Conference, Second Lady Samira Bawumia expressed her confidence in her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as the ideal leader to guide Ghana towards prosperity.

According to the Daily Guide, she urged residents of Zongo communities to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, emphasizing his dedication to accelerating development, particularly in underserved Zongo areas.



Addressing attendees at the Central Mosque in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Samira Bawumia highlighted Dr. Bawumia's track record of transforming Zongo communities during his tenure as Vice President.



She assured the audience that he is committed to furthering these efforts if elected president, underscoring the importance of widespread support from Zongo areas.



The conference, themed "Advocating the Contribution of Zongo Queenmothers and Female Clerics to National Development," attracted a large audience of Imams, Zongo leaders, and dignitaries.

Samira Bawumia lauded the significant contributions of Zongo women to national development and pledged to continue supporting Zongo communities as First Lady.



Samira Bawumia emphasized Dr. Bawumia's stature as a presidential candidate who will continue the positive trajectory of the current NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. She urged voters to entrust him with their mandate, citing his unwavering commitment to national progress.



Alhaji Abdulai Salim Bamba, the Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, echoed the sentiment, urging voters to reject former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He referenced Mahama's previous statement suggesting that a four-year term was insufficient for implementing a visionary agenda, asserting that such a mindset is not conducive to Ghana's development aspirations.