Sammy Gyamfi condemn's Chief Justice's praise of Akufo-Addo

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rebuked Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for her commendation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges, the Chief Justice hailed President Akufo-Addo as a paragon of the rule of law, describing him as the "most distinguished legal practitioner" in Ghana's legal history. She attributed this distinction to his evident commitment to the rule of law during his presidency and the advancements in judicial infrastructure under his tenure.



In response, Gyamfi dismissed the Chief Justice's remarks as sycophantic, suggesting that such praise should be reserved for party loyalists rather than the head of state.



"President @NAkufoAddo himself will disagree with this contrived testimony coming from the CJ. Sycophantic comments like this should ordinarily be reserved for party footsoldiers. Comic relief I guess," he wrote on X.