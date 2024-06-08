News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Sammy Gyamfi condemns police over arrest of Naa Koryoo

Sammy Gyamfi 5 750x375 Sammy Gyamfi

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly criticized the Ghana Police Service's leadership following the arrest of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live