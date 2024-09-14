News

Sammy Gyamfi donates seven pickup trucks to Regional Communication Officers

GyamfiiiScreenshot 2024 09 14 082722.png The trucks will be distributed across seven regions

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: TIG Post

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated seven Mitsubishi pickup trucks to the party’s Regional Communication Officers.

The donation, made on behalf of NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, aims to support the officers' efforts to advance the party’s agenda ahead of the December 7 elections.

The trucks will be distributed across seven regions, including Upper East, Northern, and Greater Accra.

Gyamfi also highlighted a previous donation of four pickups and over 140 motorcycles to aid Constituency Communication Officers nationwide.

Source: TIG Post