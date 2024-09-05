Sammy Gyamfi lied about Police manhunting Basintale – Ghana Police

Malik Basintale

The Ghana Police Service has denied claims that it has declared NDC Deputy Communications Director, Malik Basintale, wanted.

The allegation, shared by NDC Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, suggested that Basintale was being pursued by the police for remarks about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



However, in a statement, the police refuted the claim, stating that no such action had been taken and urging the public to disregard the false information.

They labeled the circulating story as untrue and encouraged people to treat it with contempt.



