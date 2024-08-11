Sammy Gyamfi presents vehicles to boost regional communications efforts ahead of 2024 elections

This initiative aligns with the vision of NDC flagbearer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bolstered its regional communications efforts by presenting new vehicles to its regional communications officers (RCOs) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi handed over Peugeot Landtrek pickup vehicles to the RCOs of the Volta and Ashanti regions, and a Mitsubishi pickup to the Eastern Region's RCO.

This initiative, aligned with the vision of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, aims to enhance the mobility and effectiveness of the party's communications teams, ensuring they can reach even the most remote areas as they prepare for the upcoming elections.



