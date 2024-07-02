Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio and ABC News for defamation over alleged Miami trip

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Asaase Radio and ABC News.

The lawsuit stems from a widely circulated video alleging that Gyamfi and his wife enjoyed a lavish trip to Miami, supposedly financed by party funds.



Gyamfi vehemently denies these claims, labeling them as "baseless and senseless." He is seeking GH¢10 million in damages, asserting that the accusations are entirely false and malicious.

According to Gyamfi, the defendants acted with a blatant disregard for the truth, aiming to damage his reputation and character. He categorically refutes the allegations, stating he has never visited the Betsy Hotel in Miami or misused party funds as claimed.



Gyamfi demands an unreserved apology from both media outlets, to be broadcasted on their platforms and published on the front page of the Daily Graphic Newspaper for three consecutive days.