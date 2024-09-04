Sammy Gyamfi takes a swipe at Bawumia over deteriorating value of the cedi

Gyamfi labeled Bawumia as "the ever-lying Vice President,"

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his handling of Ghana’s economy, especially as the cedi weakens to GHC 16.4 per U.S. dollar.

In a Facebook post, Gyamfi labeled Bawumia as "the ever-lying Vice President," accusing him of failing to stabilize the economy.



He urged Ghanaians to hold the government accountable as elections approach.

Gyamfi's comments have sparked widespread discussion, with the NDC using economic issues as a key campaign focus ahead of the upcoming elections.



