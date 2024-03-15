Samuel Jinapor advocates for technology in climate change fight

Samuel A. Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resources Minister

In a speech at the Africa Energy Technology Conference in Accra, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor urged African nations to leverage technology and nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

He highlighted the pivotal role of technology in global efforts to enhance climate resilience and emphasized that technological advancements can improve resource exploitation efficiency and reduce waste, supporting a more sustainable approach.



Mr. Jinapor emphasized the importance of innovative measures in mineral exploitation to facilitate the energy transition. He highlighted the government's implementation of the Green Minerals Policy, which promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly resource exploitation, aligning with global efforts for a greener future.



He cited Ghana's Green Minerals Policy as an example, emphasizing its focus on promoting value addition and beneficiation across the green minerals value chain, contributing significantly to the green energy transition.



While highlighting the importance of technological advancements, Mr. Jinapor also emphasized the value of nature-based climate actions.

He mentioned Ghana's Green Ghana Project as an example, showcasing how governments can implement nature-based solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect the environment.



The Africa Energy Technology Conference aims to accelerate the diversification of African countries' energy mix, promoting a greater reliance on green energy.



With a theme focused on advancing energy technologies for a sustainable future, the conference underscores the importance of technology and innovation in mitigating climate change, protecting the environment, and safeguarding public health.