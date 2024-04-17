Samuel Jinapor launches 2024 Green Ghana Day, targets 10 million tree seedlings

Samuel Abu Jinapor speaking at the Launch

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, alongside traditional authorities in the Northern Region, initiated the 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day, aiming to plant 10 million tree seedlings nationwide.

Themed "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," this marks the 4th edition of the event, aligning with the government's robust afforestation and reforestation agenda.



Mr. Jinapor, according to the Ghanaian Times, emphasized the worsening climate crisis, urging collective action to instill a daily habit of tree planting in institutions and homes.



He highlighted the Green Ghana Project as a critical measure under President Akufo-Addo's administration to combat continuous forest degradation, contributing to the global fight against climate change.



Citing alarming data, Mr. Jinapor noted that Ghana lost a significant amount of forest between 2010 and 2015, far surpassing the area cultivated between 1963 and 2016.



He praised President Akufo-Addo's commitment to aggressive afforestation, resulting in the cultivation of nearly 721,000 hectares of forest from 2017 to 2023, as part of the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy.



The minister lauded chiefs in northern Ghana for their support in protecting the Savannah zone's forest cover, highlighting the ban on tree harvesting by the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs. He urged enhanced national awareness to restore degraded landscapes, instilling tree planting values among citizens, especially the youth, to mitigate climate change and enhance community aesthetics.

Since its inception, the Green Ghana Project has planted approximately 42 million trees nationwide, exceeding set targets.



Mr. Jinapor called on northern Ghana to mobilize and surpass last year's targets, commending Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari for supporting the initiative.



The Dagbon Overlord emphasized collective support for the project, urging sub-chiefs to lead by example in tree-planting efforts within their jurisdictions.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, the Northern Regional Minister, underscored the importance of greening Ghana amidst environmental challenges like climate change, deforestation, and pollution.



He stressed the need for concerted efforts to tackle these issues, emphasizing the role of each individual in supporting the government's greening agenda for a sustainable future.