Sanitation crisis hits Aboabo old lorry station in Kumasi

The situation has raised serious health concerns among locals

Residents and traders at the bustling Aboabo old lorry station in Kumasi are facing a worsening sanitation crisis as a major drain in the area becomes overwhelmed with filth.

The situation has raised serious health concerns among locals, with rubbish becoming a prevalent issue, MyJoyonline reports.



Both traders and residents are suffering from the consequences of indiscriminate solid waste disposal into drains, resulting in a foul stench and unsightly conditions.



Despite efforts by traders to maintain cleanliness, the large gutter remains filled with various forms of rubbish, including food packaging and rotten scraps.



The unsanitary conditions are compounded by individuals resorting to urinating in the gutters, exacerbating the unpleasant odour that affects residents and passers-by alike, posing health risks.



In expressing their concerns, some traders lamented, “The stench from urine is unbearable, but we have no choice but to endure it while conducting our business. Much of the waste comes from Alabar market, especially during rainy days.”

Others emphasised the importance of proper waste management, stating, “It's not us the traders, the gutters are choked with waste from residents around, a gutter like this should not be open or exposed, it must be covered. Aside that it must be desilted frequently.”



Residents and traders are calling on local authorities to take action, highlighting the need for immediate intervention to address the worsening situation.



“Look at how we are living and selling along with waste in this gutter, if sanitation task forces were working, would we be living around this?" The community's plea for action underscores the urgency of the situation, with residents and traders alike demanding swift measures to resolve the growing filth crisis and restore cleanliness to the area.



“We need to keep ourselves clean. There should be a barrier that will sieve the waste from the water and separate them. They should quickly make the market ready for us to trade there, this is not a healthy place to be.”