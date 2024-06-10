News

Savannah Region: Residents demonstrate over serial killings in Bole

Savanna Resss.png The protest follows the killing of a watchman at Bole Girl's Model Junior High School and two others

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Residents in Bole District have protested recent killings, demanding justice and action from authorities.

They marched in red attire with placards reading "Stop Bole Killings Now" and "Our Lives Matter."

The protest follows the killing of a watchman at Bole Girl's Model Junior High School and two others in a month, with no arrests made.

The "Concerned Citizens of Bole" group presented a petition to the Minister of Interior, seeking swift action to restore peace and bring perpetrators to justice.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com