Savannah region: Twellium industries supports muslim community on Ramadan

The donation aimed at aiding the community during this important time of fasting

Twellium Industries extended its support to the Muslim community in the Savannah region during the holy month of Ramadan.

The company's donation includes packs of Verna mineral water and assorted drinks, aimed at aiding community members during this significant time of fasting and spiritual reflection.



Building on their previous acts of generosity, including donations to the Tamale Central Mosque and other Muslim communities in the Northern Region, Twellium Industries showcases its ongoing dedication to making a positive impact on communities across Ghana. By reaching out to the Savannah region, the company continues to prioritize community welfare and engagement.



The provision of Verna mineral water and assorted drinks serves to provide essential refreshments to Muslim community members as they observe Ramadan. The company recognizes the importance of supporting communities during religious observances and seeks to contribute to their well-being during this sacred period of fasting and prayer.





Through these acts of kindness, Twellium Industries reaffirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By offering vital resources to those in need, the company exemplifies its values of compassion and solidarity with communities throughout the country.



Twellium Industries' generosity sets an example of corporate citizenship, emphasizing the significance of giving back to society and supporting vulnerable communities. Their efforts foster a sense of unity and compassion, particularly during moments of religious significance such as Ramadan.



As Ramadan holds particular importance for Muslims worldwide, Twellium Industries' donation underscores its dedication to supporting individuals and communities during this meaningful period of spiritual devotion. This commitment resonates positively with stakeholders and further establishes the company's reputation as a responsible corporate entity with a genuine commitment to social impact.