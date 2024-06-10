Scam rocks Ministry of Health …Police probe identity theft, loss Of GH¢44,000

Menu ›
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Ridge Police Station in Accra is investigating a case where the name and signature of a deputy director at the Ministry of Health were used in a fraudulent scheme to dupe a Health Tutor at Jirapa Nursing College.
Despite an official complaint by Dr. Abraham Donkor, no action has been taken.
The victim, Mark Bonnir, lost 44,000 Ghana cedis.
