News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

School placement process for recent BECE candidates begins today

BECEEE80689115 The process will continue until September 4, 2024

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched the school placement process for BECE candidates starting today, August 28, 2024.

The process will continue until September 4, 2024.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to be actively involved in selecting schools to ensure a smooth placement.

Candidates will have the chance to confirm their school choices via a short code before final placements are made. GES officials will oversee the process nationwide to ensure it runs smoothly.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com