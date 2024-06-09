Scrap EC if big political parties don’t trust it – Prof Kobby Mensah suggest

Prof. Kobby Mensah,

Prof. Kobby Mensah, a marketing expert and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, has suggested scrapping the Electoral Commission (EC).

He argued that if leading political parties continuously express distrust in the EC, there is no reason for its existence.



Prof. Mensah shared his views on social media, questioning why voters should have confidence in the EC if the political parties do not.

He emphasized that if the EC has become irrelevant to the political life of the parties, it should be abolished.



