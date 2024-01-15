Second Chance for 8,000 Teachers Who Failed 2023 Licensure Exams

Teacher Licensure Exams

Following the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams, approximately 8,000 teachers who fell below the required threshold have been granted an opportunity to retake the exams in March this year. Out of the 20,181 teachers who participated, a significant 30%, totaling 9,556 individuals, did not meet the pass mark.

Dr. Christian Addea Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, emphasized the council's commitment to ensuring that only qualified teachers are placed in classrooms. He addressed concerns about employment opportunities, stating that the licensing process extends beyond public schools, and those who obtain licenses may find opportunities in various educational institutions.

The move to allow a retake aims to provide a chance for teachers to improve their performance and meet the necessary standards for licensure.