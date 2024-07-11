Secretariat succumbs to pressure; pays arrears of NSS personnel

The secretariat promptly paid April and May arrears, temporarily averting the strike

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Forum for Accountability, led by Klenam Tamakloe, has pressured the National Service Secretariat to address unpaid allowances for 2023–2024 National Service Personnel (NSP).

Tamakloe threatened a strike at a May 12, 2024 press conference, spotlighting the NSPs' financial struggles.



The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) president disputed the strike's legitimacy, leading to a public confrontation.

Amid mounting pressure, the secretariat promptly paid April and May arrears, temporarily averting the strike.



This incident raised significant concerns about the secretariat's governance and financial management.



Read full article