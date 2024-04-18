Security agencies urged to uphold professionalism ahead of December elections

Kwame Asuah Takyi (left), Comptroller-General, Immigration Service with Chief of the Defence Staff

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has emphasized the importance of professionalism among security agencies as Ghana prepares for its general election in December.

He stressed that maintaining peace and security requires security agencies to play their roles effectively and professionally, especially during such critical periods. Mr. Takyi highlighted the significance of their actions, noting that the whole world would be watching Ghana during the election.



During a courtesy call on Mr. Takyi by a delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), led by the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Mr. Takyi underscored the need for professionalism.



The purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties between the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and GAF, exploring opportunities for collaboration to enhance border security, particularly during elections.



“We all know that on December 7, we will be having our election. We should show how professional we are because we are really professionals. The whole world will be watching us.



We have done it before and we can do it for the stability of the country,” Mr Takyi stated according to a Graphic Online report.

Mr. Takyi emphasized the long-standing partnership between GIS and GAF, dating back to the 1970s, and highlighted the importance of addressing security issues at the borders.



He called for joint efforts to leverage their strengths in enhancing border security, intelligence sharing, and conducting joint operations. This collaboration, he noted, is crucial for maintaining the peace and stability Ghana currently enjoys.



The Comptroller-General commended the CDS on his appointment and expressed optimism about the visit providing an opportunity for both institutions to showcase their capabilities, share best practices, and identify areas for further collaboration.



He reiterated the commitment of both agencies to work together to ensure the overall peace and safety of the country.