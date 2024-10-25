Security expert rebuts report claiming Northern Ghana supports Sahel militants

Emmanuel Bombande, a renowned conflict resolution and peacebuilding expert, has condemned a recent Reuters article alleging that northern Ghana serves as a logistical and medical hub for Sahel militants involved in Burkina Faso's conflict.

Bombande criticized the report as “completely sensational and over-exaggerated,” raising concerns over the implications of such portrayals on Ghana's international image.



The report, published on October 24, 2024, claims that unnamed security and diplomatic sources believe Ghanaian authorities are turning a blind eye to militants crossing from Burkina Faso for food, fuel, and medical supplies.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Bombande expressed frustration with the misrepresentation of Ghana's stance on security issues. He argued that reports like these often stem from a lack of understanding among outsiders about why Ghana has so far evaded jihadist attacks, emphasizing the importance of context in evaluating regional security dynamics.



Bombande credited Ghana's preventive measures, including the National Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign, which has raised public awareness and encouraged civilian support for security agencies.

Bombande further highlighted that Ghanaian security forces, despite resource constraints, are actively engaged with local communities in intelligence and preventive security initiatives. He urged the public to recognize these efforts and avoid being swayed by external mischaracterizations.



According to Bombande, labeling northern Ghana as a “support base” for militants not only misrepresents the region but risks undermining these security efforts.



The security expert, who previously served with the United Nations in West Africa, called for public support for Ghana’s security agencies. He advised civil society groups and citizens to remain vigilant and continue working with authorities to safeguard the country, stressing that Ghana’s stability relies on both a critical public and constructive partnerships in confronting potential threats.