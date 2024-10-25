News

Security expert rebuts report claiming Northern Ghana supports Sahel militants

JahelScreenshot 2024 10 25 045259.png Bombande credited the National Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Bombande, a renowned conflict resolution and peacebuilding expert, has condemned a recent Reuters article alleging that northern Ghana serves as a logistical and medical hub for Sahel militants involved in Burkina Faso's conflict.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live