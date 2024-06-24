See the positives under the Nana Addo, Bawumia gov’t too -Prince David Osei to Ghanaians

Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has praised the government for the construction of the Borteyman Road and encouraged Ghanaians to focus on the positives achieved under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the challenges.

He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration to propel Ghana's development, highlighting that the country is not alone in facing difficulties.

Prince David Osei expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery and called for responsible citizenship.



