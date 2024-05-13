Sefa Kayi calls for arrest of Hopeson Adorye over dynamite claims

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, has urged law enforcement agencies to apprehend and investigate former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Hopeson Adorye for his allegations regarding the use of dynamite to intimidate voters in the Volta Region during the 2016 general elections.

During a panel discussion on Friday, May 10, 2024, Sefa Kayi, expressing skepticism about Adorye's claims, asserted that Adorye should face legal scrutiny.



Sefa Kayi's remarks came in response to a statement made by Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., who urged security agencies to look into recent assertions made by Hopeson Adorye.

Adorye, currently serving as the director of special duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, alleged during an interview on Accra FM that dynamite had been detonated in the Volta Region before the elections to deter voters in the opposition stronghold.



In reaction to Adorye's statement, Sefa Kayi questioned the credibility of the claims, emphasizing the seriousness of using dynamite and the necessity for Adorye to clarify the source and circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents.