Sefwi Wiawso residents protest against Bagbin for sacking their MP from Parliament

Residents of Sefwi Wiawso have protested against Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for dismissing their MP, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, from the parliamentary chamber on July 22.

Wearing red and chanting war songs, they demanded an apology from Bagbin to Dr. Afriyie, President Akufo-Addo, and the Western North Region.



They emphasized Dr. Afriyie’s contributions to Ghana and insisted he deserved respect. Dr. Afriyie criticized Bagbin's action as unfair and unprofessional, refuting claims of rudeness during the altercation.

The protest coincided with Bagbin's announcement of new Supreme Court judge nominations, urging MPs to consider public expectations.



