Sege GN Bank branch turns into dormitory

Nduom criticized the government for collapsing the bank

The Sege branch of GN Bank in Greater Accra has been turned into a dormitory.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Chairman of Groupe Nduom, led a team to tour all 300 branches to assess assets and assure customers of the bank's return.



Nduom criticized the government for collapsing the bank, calling for its license to be restored.

He highlighted the bank's role in local economic development and urged payment of debts owed to the bank and Groupe Nduom companies.



The tour aims to gauge public support for GN Bank's revival and highlight the group's contributions to Ghana's economy.



Read full article