Selection of Bawumia's running mate not a right, but a privilege - John Boadu

John Boadu

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged aspiring candidates for the position of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate to maintain calm and patience as the selection process unfolds.

John Boadu emphasized that while individuals may aspire to be chosen as the running mate, the decision ultimately rests with Dr. Bawumia, subject to approval by the party's National Council.



Speaking on JoyNews, Boadu encouraged interested individuals to participate in future flagbearer elections if they aspire for higher office, stressing that the selection process will prioritize the party's interests over individual preferences.

He assured that the selection process will be transparent, with no imposition of candidates, ensuring that the best candidate is chosen to complement Dr. Bawumia's candidacy.



