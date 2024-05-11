Senior Pharmacists advocate for digital transformation in pharmaceutical industry

Dr Agyeman Badu

Six senior pharmacists have called on stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to leverage the digital ecosystem to improve healthcare services in the country.

They emphasized the need for collaboration and innovative funding approaches to support digital innovations, which have become essential in the current healthcare landscape.



According to Graphic Online, the pharmacists made these remarks during a panel discussion at the third West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Conference held in Accra.



The discussion centered on how pharmaceutical companies can harness the digital revolution and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance healthcare delivery.



Dr. Samuel Otuo-Serebour, Managing Director of Drugnet, highlighted the importance of digitalization by sharing how his organization had transitioned from paper-based to online registration processes.



This shift has streamlined operations and made services more accessible to clients, allowing them to download forms, fill them, and submit them online.

Dr. Agyeman Badu, Director of Compliance and Enforcement at the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), emphasized the positive impact of technology on their services. He noted that most services, including license renewal, monitoring, and inspection, are now conducted online, leading to more efficient tracking and documentation processes.



Audrey Serwaa Bonsu, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, highlighted the efficiency gains from collecting and disseminating data digitally. She emphasized the need for simplicity in digital solutions to enhance productivity and streamline operations.



Laura Montis, representing EMEA & Agilent Technologies of France and MES Equipment Ltd, echoed the sentiment of simplicity in digital solutions, stating that pharmaceutical companies are increasingly seeking technologies that simplify work processes and increase efficiency.



She emphasized the importance of continuous research and innovation in meeting these demands.