A delegation from Seoul Metropolitan City, led by Special Adviser on Policy, Park Jea-Won, has visited Accra to discuss potential exchanges in education and culture.

The South Korea delegation's visit, from April 28th to 30th, concludes a collaboration with the Ghana Commission for UNESCO aimed at enhancing student and cultural exchange programs between South Korea and Ghana.



The delegation's focus was on exploring partnerships with UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet) schools in Accra, Ho, Kumasi, and Tamale.



Ama Serwah Neequaye-Tetteh, Secretary-General of the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO, highlighted the significance of this visit in strengthening ties between Seoul Metropolitan City and Accra through the ASPnet program.



"This is the first of many exchanges, and we are pleased to have a representative of the regional director's office present. We have informed them of our plans," she said.



Schools interested in UNESCO's work will be given priority for participation in these exchanges, aiming to benefit from the UNESCO Schools Network in the future.

Park Jae-Won, Special Adviser on Policy for Seoul's Seocho-Gu district, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Ghana and emphasized the visit's importance in enhancing the relationship between the two cities. He expressed willingness to share skills and expertise to deepen the ties between Seoul Metropolitan City and Accra.



Mayor Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey welcomed the delegation, highlighting the significance of international cooperation in promoting cultural understanding and educational development.



She sees the visit as a goal, not just a destination, and emphasized the importance of collaboration in fishmongering, a significant occupation in Accra.



The collaboration between Seoul Metropolitan City and Accra is expected to lead to robust student exchange programs and cultural initiatives, further strengthening the relationship between South Korea and Ghana.