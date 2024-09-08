Settle Ghana slams Atta Kyea for defending President Akufo -Addo on failed galamsey fight

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese

Settle Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization, has slammed Samuel Atta Kyea, MP for Abuakwa South and Chairman of Parliament's Energy Committee, for defending President Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of the illegal mining (galamsey) issue.

Atta Kyea argued that the President cannot be solely blamed for the crisis, citing the need for cooperation from local leaders.



However, Settle Ghana’s Head of Advocacy, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, dismissed this defense, criticizing the government’s efforts as ineffective and accusing key government figures of involvement in illegal mining.

He urged Ghanaians to join the fight to protect the nation's resources.



