Settle debt you owe road contractors - Edubiasehene tells govt

some section of the Edubiase road

The Chief of Edubiase, Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, urged the government to settle its debts with road contractors to resume work on abandoned roads, emphasizing the importance of completing them to prevent hazards.

In an interview with Adom News, he highlighted that stalled road projects contribute to mosquito breeding due to incomplete drainage systems, posing health risks to communities.



He cautioned against diverting road funds to purchase malaria drugs, citing it as a temporary solution.

Additionally, Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang advised Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to prioritize timely execution of government contracts to ensure project quality and community safety.