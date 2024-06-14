Settle outstanding allowance immediately – Trainee nurses and midwives tell government

Over one hundred students face expulsion from exam halls due to unpaid fees

Source: 3news

The Coalition of Concerned Nurses and Midwives Trainees in Ghana has expressed alarm over the government's failure to pay 22 months of outstanding allowances, leaving hundreds of students in financial distress.

Despite assurances from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over one hundred students face expulsion from exam halls due to unpaid fees.



Hospitals now demand cash payments from trainees for essential consumables, further burdening students.

The Coalition urges the government to settle all outstanding allowances, cover the cost of consumables, and implement a Clinical Risk Allowance to ensure trainees can focus on their studies without financial hardship.



Read full article