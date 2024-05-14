Seven developers conduct comprehensive inspection of Saglemi Housing Project

Saglemi Housing Project

Seven potential developers have commenced a thorough inspection of the Saglemi Housing Project, following the Ministry of Works and Housing's recent call for proposals to complete the long-delayed project.

The Ministry has seen significant interest from construction firms since the call for proposals was announced.



The visit of these developers, including four foreign and three local firms, marks a crucial phase in the project's timeline.



It signals the start of on-site inspections, which are essential for preparing competitive bids. With the deadline for proposal submissions set for July 8, the developers wasted no time in familiarizing themselves with the Saglemi site.



Guided by representatives from the Ministry and previous project consultants, the developers conducted a comprehensive exploration of the site.



This allowed them to gain valuable insights into the project's scale, challenges, and potential opportunities.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process, the Ministry has engaged an independent evaluation entity.



This entity will be responsible for evaluating the proposals and submitting a detailed report to aid in selecting the most suitable developer for the project.



The Ministry's commitment to transparency is further demonstrated by its publication of a transparency policy. This policy outlines the Ministry's pledge to disclose all relevant documents and information in accordance with the proactive disclosure clauses under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.



The transparency policy covers the publication of bids, evaluation reports, and the final outcome of the selection process.



This ensures that stakeholders have access to critical information at every stage of the process, promoting accountability and fairness.