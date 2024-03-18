Severe water shortage hits parts of the Central Region, sparking health concerns

The affected districts are Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, and Gomoa Central

A severe water shortage has struck Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Mpota, and parts of Effutu in the Central region, leaving residents grappling with contaminated water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Reports indicate that the water supply disruption occurred after the contractor working on the Kasoa-Winneba Cape Coast Highway project disconnected all pipelines, forcing residents to resort to using polluted water sources.



The affected districts include Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, and Gomoa Central.



Residents interviewed on Adom News revealed that they are compelled to purchase yellowish water from the Ayensu river, with a bucket costing GH¢1 and a water tanker priced at GH¢600.

While some residents claim the contractor failed to engage with them, others state that engagement occurred but without providing specific timelines for resolution.



Concerns are mounting among residents about potential outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases if immediate action is not taken.



Samuel Ankomah, an opinion leader in the area, has urged the Municipal and District Assemblies to intervene and compel the contractor to rectify the situation. Additionally, he appealed to the Assemblies to provide water tanks to mitigate the crisis and safeguard lives.