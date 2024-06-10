Sex with older men surges teenage pregnancy in Upper Manya Krobo – DCE

The district's prevalence rate was 17.8% in the first quarter of 2024

A Ghana Health Service report reveals Upper Manya Krobo district has the second-highest teenage pregnancy rate in the country.

The district's prevalence rate was 17.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Contributing factors include transactional sex for financial support, high poverty, poor parental guidance, and Western lifestyle influences.

District Chief Executive Joe Sam emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle the issue.



Read full article