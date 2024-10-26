News

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey appointed incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

ShirleyScreenshot 2024 10 26 033656.png Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a momentous announcement at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been chosen as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live