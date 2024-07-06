Shock As Nigerian, Ghanaian friends kill each other in Osun

The cause of the fight remains unknown

Residents of Inisa, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, are shocked by the deaths of two friends, Ali Baba, a 62-year-old Ghanaian, and Kayode Olete, a 52-year-old Nigerian, who were found dead from stab wounds.

The altercation occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday at Baale Okunoye Compound, where they resided.



The cause of the fight remains unknown. Hannah, a local resident, expressed confusion as the men were close friends.

Kehinde Adeleke, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the incident, noting the house's isolated and dilapidated state.



Families of the deceased consented to their burial after the NSCDC contacted community elders.



