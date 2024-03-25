Shock in Asante Akyem Agogo as teen allegedly steals baby during church ceremony

The incident occurred during a naming ceremony held in the church on Sunday, March 24, 2024

Members of the Church of Pentecost in Asante Akyem Agogo, Ashanti region, remain stunned following allegations that a 16-year-old girl stole a baby during a church service.

The accused, Emelia Yendulom, purportedly deceived the baby's grandmother into handing over the child, claiming the mother needed to breastfeed him.



Emelia vanished with the baby, leaving the parents distraught.



Later, it was discovered that she had taken the child to her family's residence in Agogo Zongo, falsely asserting to be the mother.



Concerns arose among family members due to Emelia's history of mental health issues and ongoing treatment at a prayer camp in Ananekrom.

To confirm Emelia's claims, family members urgently contacted the prayer camp in Ananekrom and discovered the deception.



Subsequently, they took Emelia and the baby to the police station, where she was apprehended.



The child's mother, who had already reported the incident to the police, confirmed the child's identity.



Police revealed that Emelia has a history of baby theft but cannot be prosecuted due to her mental health condition.



Currently, both the suspect and the baby's grandmother are cooperating with the police investigation.