Shootings in elections must be a thing of the past – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called for a peaceful 2024 election, condemning the violence that claimed eight lives in the 2020 polls.

Speaking in Nkurakan during her campaign tour, she urged the government not to deploy armed personnel during voting, stressing that such incidents should not be repeated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also called on the Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair election. She highlighted NDC’s plans to establish a National Women’s Bank and build modern markets to support women traders, urging voters to choose John Mahama and retain MP Albert Nyarkotey.



