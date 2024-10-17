Show Ghanaians evidence of the 350 brand-new schools you promised – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to NPP

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has challenged the NPP to show evidence of the 350 brand-new schools it promised to build.

Speaking during her campaign tour in Dormaa West, she contrasted the NDC's visible achievements, including the construction of several secondary schools, with the NPP’s unfulfilled commitment.



"We built 200 secondary schools before leaving office in 2017. The NPP promised 350, but where are they?" she asked, urging the government to demonstrate its track record.

She called on voters to choose development over empty promises in the upcoming December 7 elections.



