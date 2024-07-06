Since when is being Asante Royal now qualification for position of Running Mate? - Pratt on NAPO

Journalist Kwesi Pratt has criticized claims that NPP Running Mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's Ashanti royal lineage boosts the party's election prospects.
Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Pratt condemned an NPP member's assertion that Prempeh's heritage enhances his suitability as a Vice Presidential candidate.
Pratt argued that such views undermine Ghana's democracy, emphasizing that leadership qualifications should not be based on royalty.
He stated, "Ghana is a Republican State, and it's not royalty that makes a leader in this nation," calling the remarks a threat to constitutional democracy.
