Sing-a-thon: Police irrigates Akwaaba Village park to reduce amount of dust

In a proactive move to address the environmental concerns in the area where Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, is attempting to break a Guinness record with a sing-a-thon, the Ghana Police Service, has the initiative to irrigate the park at Akwaaba Village.

The effort is to reduce dust levels in the area due to the dry season and ensure that patriots present to support Afua Asantewaa in her quest to break the record, do so in a safer and more comfortable environment, devoid of dust.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who has been singing for the past three days, wants to break the current Guinness record for the longest singing marathon by a single person.



She began the journey on December 24 and expected to end on December 27, 2023.



The competition since she began, has attracted a lot of big wigs in government, like the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and a number of celebrated people.



